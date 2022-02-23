Prince Harry sues publisher of the Daily Mail for libel

Court filings show that Prince Harry has launched an action against the publisher of the Daily Mail, who he sues for libel. The action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) was filed on Wednesday but it is not known which paper it applies to or which article.

A spokesperson for the duke said: “I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited.”

This is not the first time the duke or his family have sued the company, with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, previously having brought a successful privacy claim against ANL over articles that reproduced parts of a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Prince Harry is also involved in litigation against the Home Office over his security arrangements when he and his family are in the UK, after the Home Secretary upheld a decision by the police not to afford them protection or to allow him to personally pay for police protection.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the duke say he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, however the police have said the risk to him is low. The duke who is happy to pay for the police protections says his private protection team in the US does not have access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his wife and children safe.

In many respects it is a case of the same again, a newspaper that is prepared to push the boundaries and a prince wanting to protect himself and his family, the result he sues the publisher of the Daily Mail for libel.

