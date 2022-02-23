Spanish President Pedro Sánchez hints that indoor masks could soon be scrapped.

SPANISH President Pedro Sánchez hints that the mandatory use of masks in indoor public spaces could be scrapped “sooner rather than later.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, February 21, Sánchez said: “Thanks to the contribution of science, we have fewer and fewer cases and the incidence does nothing but go down.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The president said that although the removal of masks indoors is unlikely to take place immediately, it will be when “science and healthcare professionals say”. Some health care professionals have already recommended the removal of the mandatory rule from school classrooms.

The press conference occurred after the president’s meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Moncloa Palace, which is believed to have sparked fresh debate about the removal of the mandatory indoor mask rule.

Denmark lifted all Covid restrictions on February 2.

Speaking about the meeting with the Danish leader, the President of the Spain Government said: “We have shared that, effectively, for the removal of the indoor mask rule to be repealed, the vaccination percentage in Spain needs to remain higher than Denmarks,” said Sánchez.

Currently, 91 per cent of Spain’s population is fully vaccinated and 49.7 per cent has a booster dose, compared to 81.7 per cent and 62 per cent respectively in Denmark, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The 49-year-old was reluctant to specify any dates for the removal of the mandatory rule, however, he will hope to address the remaining measures at the next Inter-territorial Health Conference after seeking opinions from experts and health care professionals.

The mandatory use of masks outdoors was scrapped on Thursday, February 10.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.