MSC Cruises reinforces its commitment to Alicante

The General Director of MSC Cruises visited Alicante on Tuesday to meet with the Deputy Mayor Mari Carmen Sánchez, a meeting in which he reinforces the company’s medium and long term commitment to the city.

Fernando Pacheco visited the city to discuss the departure of the first cruise from Alicante, which will see the MSC Orchestra leave from the city on July 4th. Pacheco said that the ship will be using Alicante as its base and that it will make 12 trips from the city in 2022 as it cruises the Mediterranean.

During this meeting, he said to the head of the Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board, that the shipping company is committed to continue working with the city in the medium to long term.

The company’s commitment to the city is excellent news for the city and will boost tourism into the region, with passengers generally spending one or two nights before embarking on their cruise.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company began offering cruises in the 1960s with two ships: the SS Angelina Lauro and the MS Achille Lauro. Today it is the fourth largest cruise operator in the world and the second in Europe, only surpassed by Carnival Corporation & plc , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line . It has approximately a 6.4% market share worldwide (2015 data) and has a fleet of 15 vessels with a further 14 vessels on order.

The commitment of MSC to Alicante is a sure sign that the tourism sector is on the way to a full recovery after the two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

