Mossos investigate violent death of man found in a Terrassa home

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the violent death of a man whose body was found with stab wounds this Monday, February 21, in an abandoned house in the Barcelona municipality of Terrassa, in the central eastern region of Catalonia.

According to sources close to the case, the deceased man has not yet been identified. He had apparently already been dead for several days when he was discovered at around 5pm on Monday, in the house located in the Torre-Sana neighbourhood of Terrassa.

It was revealed that at first instance, the police officers could not discover the cause of death with the naked eye. This was because the body had been in the house for several days.

Once the autopsy results were known this Tuesday 22, it determined that the victim had met a violent death, since his body had several wounds from a knife.

In a statement, Mossos have indicated that the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the North Metropolitan Police Region of Barcelona has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding this event.

Mossos officers, still pending learning the identity of the deceased man, will now try to search for clues to find out who could have committed the crime, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

