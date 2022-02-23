Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and lightning

The Met Office has issued another yellow warning, this time for snow and lightning that is expected to cover most of Scotland and Northern Ireland. The warning which is in force until 8pm on Friday could see snowfalls of up to 20cm on higher ground.

In issuing the warning the Met Office said: “Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.” They continue saying the warning means people should expect:

A small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

A chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded

A slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance that building/structures could be damaged

The Met Office has said that strong blustery winds will accompany the cooler stormier weather with a chance showers that be accompanied by frequent lightning.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Snow and lightning across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland Wednesday 1700 – Thursday 2000

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/q7yetUqkOG — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2022

Lightning and pets

With continued bad weather and the chance of lightning and thunder, the RSPCA has urged animal owners to “keep an eye on the forecast” where they live and to plan ahead.

Spokesperson Amy Ockelford said: “Be sure you have a plan so you know how to get your family, and your animals, out of danger should flooding affect you.” She also offered some tips for animal owners including:

Stock up on food and medication for your pets

Ensure cats have access to a warm and dry place

Plan dog walks around the worst of the weather

Provide pets with a quiet, safe space to hide from the noise of the wind and thunder

Move outdoor pets inside and make sure they have extra dry bedding and food

This is the not the first yellow weather warning issued for snow and lightning this week, however given that it follows early heavy rainfall it could make conditions tricky. As a result the emergency services are once again calling for caution

