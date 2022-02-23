Kate Garraway reveals Derek could die ‘within three days.’ Kate has opened up in her new TV documentary.

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway has revealed that without medical care her husband Derek Draper could die “within three days.” Kate shared information on Derek’s road to recovery in the documentary Caring For Derek on ITV.

During the emotional documentary, Kate shared details of how Derek’s brain and body have been hit by COVID. Derek requires help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Without the help of carers, Kate would not be able to cope. Without this vital help, Derek would be dead within days.

Kate revealed: “It’s life or death care still. If Derek didn’t have somebody with him, he would never have any nutrition go into his body or water. He would be dead within three days.”

Kate has been struggling with loneliness. She explained: “It’s really indescribable. I can sort of see him but he’s absent and you just feel very much on your own all the time.”

Derek has headed to Mexico for ground-breaking medical treatment. He has taken part in a new trial.

Commenting on the future Kate said: “If we have a love and he can be a dad to the children in a whole new way, then that’s life, isn’t it? A collection of moments. And that’s what we have to fight for. To give people a chance for the best moments they can get.”

Viewers were moved by the emotional show and took to Twitter to comment.

One person said: “Kate is a total inspiration a beautiful soul GMB you are so lucky to have such a lady”

Another viewer stated: “@kategarraway #CaringForDerek thank you for your honesty and sharing your reality, you and your family are an inspiration and I really hope Derek makes improvement to offer you all the quality of life you deserve x x x watching this makes us all realise how precious life is.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.