Horror as man plunges from a balcony holding a baby

Horror as a man plunges from a balcony holding an 18-month-old baby.

The shocking fall happened in Australia. The man had been on a high rise balcony and was said to be in an “altered state of mind” when the fall happened. He was holding his 18-month-old baby when he fell 4 metres. The man and baby plunged into a neighbour’s courtyard.

After the shocking incident detectives were seen at the Aluma Apartment Complex in Burwood. The fall happened on Wednesday, February 22. Police are trying to find out what happened in the lead up to the fall.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident at around 8:30am. The emergency services had received reports that a man and a toddler had been involved in a fall. The incident happened near the Burwood Public School when students were travelling to class.

One neighbour commented: “There were lots of police. I saw the little girl over there on the side of the road.”

Witnesses told The Daily Mail Australia that the man had been in an “altered state.” At the moment no one is sure whether the fall was intentional or accidental.

The man and baby were rushed to the Westmead Hospital and The Children’s Hospital at Westmead after the incident. Surprisingly the father only hurt his ankle in the fall and the baby suffered only a single scratch to its head.

The residential apartment building is normally quiet and residents were left shocked.

One couple told The Daily Mail Australia: “They’re not telling us anything.”

Police officers had cordoned off ground floor courtyards while investigations were carried out.

