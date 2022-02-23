HAPPY Balearics Day as Mallorca can enjoy 194 special events as the island celebrates the anniversary of the autonomous community.

THE Balearic Government is at last able to allow proper celebrations to take place to mark Balearic Islands Day on March 1 following past restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Announcing that there will be 255 sponsored activities across the four islands, Minister for the Presidency, Civil Service and Equality, Mercedes Garrido said “this year we will have a very special day, which will be a reunion, with which we will be able to celebrate that despite the adversities we are a fighting society, showing solidarity, which brings out the best in itself when it is most needed and able to recover and move forward”.

Palma will continue to be the epicentre of the celebrations, with 164 activities, although there will be a great involvement of the municipalities to move the focus from just the city and some 30 events will take place across Mallorca.

Likewise, 30 events are planned in Menorca, 23 in Ibiza and 8 in Formentera and all residents wherever they are will be invited to take part to celebrate the day that the Balearics were recognised as an Autonomous Community.

It all starts on Monday February 28 with presentation of medals and awards and there will be special artisan markets set up around Palma with music and culture of the Balearic Islands coming to the forefront.

Gastronomy will also have its place and Feixina Park will be the gastronomic centre, where live cooking shows, a fair featuring local produce, wine tasting, workshops and demonstrations will take place.

For full details of all that is going on visit www.caib.es.

