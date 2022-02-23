Good Morning Britain hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints

Good Morning Britain was hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints following a comment from host Richard Madeley.

The 65-year-old got himself into hot water after appearing to downplay the recent death threats aimed at Sir Keir Starmer following Boris Johson‘s comments that he failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Discussing the threats, guest Andrew Pierce, consultant editor of the Daily Mail, said: “politicians get that all the time”, to which Richard replied: “Well I was going to say, actually, is that that big a deal?”

The comment prompted 855 people to complain to the British Office of Communications (Ofcom), who thought the comment was a “sackable offence.”

The following day, the former I’m a Celebrity star issued an apology.

“It was a really busy show yesterday, we had so much to do. I want to say one thing very quickly at the top here,” he said.

“I tried to pose a question on one of our early discussions on the programme about how prolific online death threats are. I didn’t actually quite press it properly, I didn’t go into it enough.”

He added: “I just want to reiterate the obvious statement that death threats clearly are never acceptable.”

This is not the first time GMB has received Ofcom complaints about the show.

Last year, following an on-air row between Piers Morgan and former colleague Alex Beresford over remarks he had made about Meghan Markle, Ofcom received an all-time record-breaking 57,121 complaints.

