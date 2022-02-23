French No 1 Gael Monfils withdraws from Davis Cup citing “health glitch” following vaccine

French No 1 Gael Monfils withdraws from Davis Cup citing a “health glitch” following the Covid vaccine.

FRENCH No 1 tennis player Gael Monfils withdraws from next month’s Davis Cup citing a “health glitch” following his third dose of the Covid vaccine. He revealed that this was the reason for his absence from recent competitions.

Writing on Twitter, the 35-year-old said: “Hello everyone, I wanted to give you some news following my recent withdrawals from tournaments. I suffered a small health glitch (probably following my third dose of vaccine).

“On the advice of my doctor, I decided to take some time to rest. So unfortunately I will not be able to play the Davis Cup next week. I hope to be able to return in the United States.”

The world number 25, who has not played for over three weeks, opened up further about his announcement after receiving hateful comments calling him an anti-vaxxer – despite receiving three doses of the mRNA vaccine.

In a series of tweets following the backlash, the Frenchman, who is married to current Ukrainian tennis number one Elina Svitolina, revealed that he wasn’t trying to push anti-vax propaganda.

“Thank you very much for all your messages of support,” he wrote.

“This tweet was just an update on my current state of fitness following my latest tournament withdrawals. After several tests, the doctors have made a hypothesis about the potential nature of my condition.

“The causes of my pins and needles remain unclear and even the doctors can’t tell me exactly what it is. My goal was simply to be transparent with you and not to push anti-vax propaganda,” the tennis star continued.

“Let’s stop appropriating everyone’s words for political purposes or simply to serve your beliefs. I don’t regret having been vaccinated at all. Everyone does what they want.

“I feel better and better and I hope to be ready for Indian Wells! (I don’t want to answer all the haters like last time but you still make me laugh and thanks for that.)”

According to the Daily Mail, Monfils is the second French player to be forced off court after a suspected adverse reaction to a coronavirus vaccine.

Jeremy Chardy, now ranked 138, has not played a match since the US Open last summer.

