EXPECT Tivoli World land to be put under protection order at the next Benalmadena Plenary Council meeting.

THE Benalmadena Council has made it very clear over the past year or so that it wants to ensure that tourist attraction Tivoli World opens to the public again.

On Monday February 21, the Council team held a meeting to prepare for the next plenary session which takes place today (Thursday February 24) and during the meeting it was confirmed that it would protect the park land to ensure that it is not sold for development.

“We have been working for months on the protection of the grounds of the amusement park: no one doubts that this government team is 100 per cent with the workers at Tivoli and in defence of its continuity” said Mayor Victor Navas.

“Despite the fact that this provisional approval has cost a lot, as a result of the complex negotiations Grupo Tremón, this Thursday we will finally take it to plenary session, largely rejecting some demands and accepting others” he added.

This time, he expects all political parties represented on the Council including Vox (which at the last session observed that it was a private matter) to support the decision to protect the land.

