EU provides 15.7 million euros for Alicante to remodel its town centre

Alicante is to remodel its town centre implementing a low emissions zone and the pedestrianisation of the traditional centre of the city, as it works to deal with the city’s ever increasing traffic problem. The funds for the project are coming mainly from the EU with more than 15.7 million euros being provided to improve, modernise and adapt the streets and squares.

Some 15 million euros forms part of the EU’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience plan, which will be allocated to eight projects for the implementation of a low emission zone and the digital and sustainable transformation of the urban transport network.

The balance of the funds relate to the European Regional Development FUND (ERDF) which covers sustainable growth. These funds will be allocated to improve accessibility and urban mobility in Sargento Vaíllo streets ( 146,678 euros), Campos Vasallo (104,394) and the squares of San Antonio (235,893) and Musician Óscar Tordera (287,166), previously owned by the Pascual Brothers.

A further 4.3 million euros will go to the adaptation and improvement of Jijona, Sevilla and Marqués de Molins streets.

Mayor Luis Barcala said: “This is great news for the city of Alicante, because this award of European aid comes to reinforce the ambitious plan for transformation, modernisation and improvement of mobility and accessibility promoted by this City Council through the largest budget in the city’s history, with another 37 million being invested in city wide improvements.”

The implementation of a low emission zone has already begun with 3.2 million euros being invested in traffic calming measures, the acquisition of electric public transport and the implementation of a low emissions zone in the Gran Via ring road.

In terms of the investment in public transport the funds are going to the installation of recharging points for the business, the construction of a bus lane in Aguilera avenue and the regulation of deliveries in the low emission zone.

Councillor for Urban Planning, Adrián Santos Pérez said: “These funds will allow us to delve deeper into the global transformation of the city towards an environment in which pedestrians prevail over traffic.

“We have already drawn up all the projects, so we are ready to start processing the procedure now. We can summarize these projects in the reduction of emissions, the reduction of energy costs and provide a culture of sustainability with a friendly and accessible design.

Alicante has a growing traffic problem that needs to be dealt with and the funds from the EU will allow it do this, as it will allow the city to meet some of its “green” targets.

