Emma Raducanu stalker given restraining order

Emma Raducanu stalker given a five-year restraining order.

British tennis ace Emma Raducanu has been stalked by 35-year-old Amrit Magar. On one occasion he decorated a tree outside her house with Christmas lights. He also walked a staggering 23 miles to get to her home before stealing an item of clothing from her father. Magar had thought the shoe he stole belonged to Raducanu.

The stalker has now been given a five-year restraining order along with community service.

Magar also showered Raducanu with unwanted gifts. He left a note on a bunch of flowers that read: “Nothing to say but you deserve love.”

Raducanu has been left feeling afraid of going out on her own. According to The Mail she told the court: “Since all this has happened I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own,

“Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest.”

When the stalker decorated the tree with Christmas lights he was caught by Raducanu’s father.

Raducanu commented to the police: “I want to move to a new house with better security because I am worried he might come back as he knows where my home is.”

In addition to the restraining order, the stalker has been given an 18-month community order. This will include 200 hours of unpaid work. He has also been electronically tagged and will have an overnight curfew for eight weeks. The curfew will run between 9pm and 6am.

