easyJet passengers stranded 320 miles from destination

easyJet passengers were stranded 320 miles away from their destination. The passengers also faced a five-hour wait on the tarmac.

Storm Eunice hit hard causing chaos across the UK. The airline has apologised to passengers who were stranded 320 miles away from their Gatwick destination.

One passenger slammed the airline for a “total lack of communication”.

The traveller said: “We were on the tarmac there for approximately five hours where the pilot tried to resolve the problem of returning us to Gatwick.

“Eventually he explained we would be put us up in a hotel and resume journey early tomorrow morning.

“We were to convene in the airport to be told by Swissport what arrangements had been made.

“However they then informed us that Easyjet’s message was to make our own way home and we would be compensated.

“We were left to make a quick decision to get on a metro to Newcastle Central to get the last train to London King’s Cross.”

She went on to add: “Unfortunately there were many others who were left stranded or could not afford to make this decision in the hope of compensation.

“The total lack of communication was appalling although the crew themselves appeared to be sorry and were trying their best to sort out the situation.”

An easyJet spokesperson commented on the complicated situation due to storm Eunice. The spokesperson explained: “Due to strong winds impacting parts of the UK on Friday, like other airlines, we experienced some disruption to our flying programme.

“Flight EZY8122 from Berlin to London Gatwick was unable to land in Gatwick and so the Captain had to take the decision to divert to Newcastle and the flight was subsequently cancelled.

“We did all possible to minimise the impact of the weather disruption for our customers and provided refreshment vouchers in the airport.”

They went on to add: “Passengers on the cancelled flight have the option of transferring to an alternative flight free of charge or receiving a refund.

“Unfortunately, there was very limited hotel accommodation and no coach travel to London Gatwick available in Newcastle due the impact of the weather on local transport services, and so we advised customers they will be reimbursed for any reasonable expenses they incurred for their own accommodation, meals and transport arrangements.

“While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by the weather.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

