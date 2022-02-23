Decomposing corpse discovered in Malaga

A decomposing corpse has been discovered in Spain’s Malaga.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the discovery of a corpse. The body was discovered at a house in Malaga’s Manilva.

The Guardia Civil investigation began after a body was found inside a house in a residential area. The authorities are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Sources involved in the investigation confirmed to Europa Press that all lines of investigation are open. Until the cause of death has been determined no line of investigation will be ruled out.

The body was reportedly discovered on Friday, February 18. The decomposing corpse was said to have been discovered at the Vistalmar Duquesa Norte urbanisation. Reportedly the body was surrounded by wooden planks and rubbish.

The corpse is said to have been discovered in a state of advanced decomposition.

No further details are known at this time. The investigation continues.

