Matthew Roscoe
Many dead as helicopter crashes in Hawaii.

AT LEAST four people have been confirmed dead after a military-contracted helicopter crashed in the Hawaii island of Kauai on Tuesday, February 23. The crash happened near a Hawaiian naval facility.

The tragic incident occurred near the north side of the Barking Sands installation just after 10 am on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai County.

The Sikorsky S-61N helicopter was being flown by Croman Corporation in support of a training operation and their director, Brian Beattie, told Hawaii News Now that the helicopter was returning to base after retrieving an object from the ocean when the incident occurred.

“NTSB is investigating the Feb. 22, 2022, crash of a Sikorsky S-61N helicopter near Kekaha, Hawaii,” tweeted the National Safety Transportation Board on Tuesday.

Witness Chris Turner told Hawaii News Now: “Something caused that helicopter to accelerate and go down.


“It tweaked to the right and then immediately went straight nose down at an accelerated speed ― straight down within like one second,” said Turner.

He added that the weather at the time was calm.

“Absolutely perfect, there were no clouds, winds were less than 5 mph on the leeward side,” he said. “It couldn’t have been a nicer day in that area so that’s why it kinda spooks all logic.”

This is yet another helicopter tragedy to have happened in the last couple of days.

On Saturday, February 19, a Police helicopter crashed into the water in California’s Newport Beach, leaving one officer dead and critically injured.

