The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, February 22, collected from the autonomous communities. It shows that another 22,194 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, added to the 48,778 infections reported on Monday 21.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, this brings the total number of positives to 10,880,194 cases. Tuesday’s health data reflects a decrease in infections compared to the previous week, in which 34,380 positives were registered.

The accumulated incidence stands at 735.19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, a drop of 50.86 from Monday’s 786.05 points.

Another 173 new deaths have been added to the numbers, which means that 98,635 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, with 525 in the last week.

Catalonia did not update its numbers, likewise, there have also been delays in the notification of the deceased, so the figures are not really comparable with each other.

There are currently 8,859 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (9,364 yesterday), with 1,185 in the ICU (1,224 yesterday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 747 admissions (701 yesterday), and 1,268 registrations (573 yesterday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 7.13 per cent (7.56 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 12.77 per cent (13.20 per cent yesterday).

Between February 11 and 18, the autonomous communities carried out 807,594 diagnostic tests, of which 407,561 were PCR, with another 400,033 antigen tests. These produced an overall rate of 1,717.33 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 20.39 per cent, up from 21.32 per cent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’, as reported by elespanol.com.

