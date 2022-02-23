BREAKING: On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen killed in house fire.

BREAKING: On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen has been tragically killed in a house fire.

BREAKING NEWS – On the Buses and EastEnders star, Anna Karen has tragically been killed in a house fire that broke out in Ilford, London on Tuesday, February 22.

Karen, who was best known for her role as Olive in the TV sitcom On the Buses and as Aunt Sal in her recurring role in EastEnders, lost her life at the age of 85.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The blaze, which broke out at her home in Ilford, east London, was attended to by three fire engines and around 20 firefighters, however, Karen sadly died at the scene, according to reports.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the ground floor flat in Windsor Road at 10.40 pm (local time) on February 22. Part of the ground floor of the mid-terrace house near Ilford Lane was damaged by the blaze, the Brigade said.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: “Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Her neighbour, 33-year-old Sivalai Pavananthakumar, 33, told The Sun: “There was a lot of smoke, and flames, people in the street had seen what was happening and came out to try and help.

“The fire brigade and police were here quickly and kicked down the door, there was so much smoke.”

He added: “I recognised her and would see her everyday when I took my children to school, she was a nice old lady and always said hello.”

Another neighbour told the newspaper: “I knew her from Eastenders, it was like having a celebrity living in the street, she was a lovely old lady and always spoke to everyone.”

“She was an icon when she was On The Buses, everyone would have recognised her, but not so much as she got older,” another person told the tabloid.

Sad to hear Anna Karen has died following a house fire. The last original On the Buses cast member now gone! pic.twitter.com/Qvk37XfJ7h — Dan (@CarryOnDaniel) February 23, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.