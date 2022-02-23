Alicante named the sunniest city in Europe

Alicante has been named the sunniest city in Europe.

COSTA BLANCA’S Alicante has been named the sunniest city in Europe. The tourist hotspot beat the likes of Catania in Italy, Spain’s Valencia and Nice in France, according to recent data.

The data was collected by holiday rentals search engine Holidu, who used weather tracking website World Weather Online to work out the average number of sun hours per month in cities across Europe.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Alicante, which boosts the beautiful sandy Postiguet beach, gets an average of 349 hours of sun per month, according to the data collected, meaning Brits holidaying in Spain might want to head to the Costa Blanca coastline for their summer holiday getaway this year.

The Postiguet beach, which is located in the heart of Alicante city, at the foot of Santa Bárbara Castle and next to the famous Explanada promenade, stands out for the quality of its fine golden sand, perfectly placed palm trees and calm waters.

However, tourists do not have to fight over a space in the sand, as Alicante offers a lot more for those looking to enjoy the sunshine.

The Marina in Alicante, lined with cafes, pubs, clubs, restaurants, shops and even a casino, is a perfect place to visit, while the cute and quirky pathways of the Barrio de Santa Cruz in Alicante’s Old Town are filled with colourful houses of all shapes and sizes.

Interestingly, Spain claimed 6 places in the top 10, with Murcia, Las Palmas, Granada and Seville joining Alicante and Valencia as the sunniest places to visit in Europe.

Here is the full list:

Alicante, Spain – 349 hours of sun per month

Catania, Italy – 347 hours of sun per month

Murcia, Spain – 346 hours of sun per month

Messina, Italy – 345 hours of sun per month

Valencia, Spain – 343 hours of sun per month

Nice, France – 342 hours of sun per month

Las Palmas, Spain – 341 hours of sun per month

Granada, Spain – 341 hours of sun per month

Palermo, Italy – 340 hours of sun per month

Seville, Spain – 340 hours of sun per month

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.