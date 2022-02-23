22 animals dead in three months, shelter volunteers want answers

With 22 animals dead in three months, volunteers at the Paterna Animal Shelter in Valencia had made it public that they blame the managers of the facility, of having them euthanized.

The information has come to light after a request for information was sent to the Paterna City Council itself from the group of regular volunteers at the shelter who “have been prohibited from entering it since last December.”

The shelter, is according to the volunteers, managed by the City Council through the municipal company Gespa, and “it has euthanized almost twenty animals in the last quarter of 2021 alone.”

The high number of “deaths” has alarmed volunteers at the shelter, who requested, in addition to the figures, the names of the euthanized, adopted or deceased animals, information they say has not been provided.

Without access the volunteers “do not know the status of many of the animals they have been walking and caring for years, they even wonder if they will be among the deceased.”

This supposes “a great anguish” for them, because they claim to have “an emotional bond of years with those animals” that now they do not know “or how they are”, has assured a regular volunteer of the shelter.

The volunteers have said they will continue to demand to know the circumstances of the deaths of the 22 animals over the last three months, until they are supplied with satisfactory answers.

