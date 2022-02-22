Weather forecast for Andalucia finally predicts some rain falling by the weekend



According to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the weather this week in Andalucia will start off dry and sunny, although Cadiz will have experienced some high winds and waves this Monday 21.

Daytime will see slightly cloudy skies throughout Andalucia. Maximum temperatures will rise in an almost generalised way in all the provinces. Most notable will be the strong winds, with intervals of strong lift in the Strait.

This stable weather, with highs above 20 degrees and lows of up to 14 degrees, will stay until Wednesday 23. This pattern will then give way to days of clouds and clear days at the end of the week that will leave increasingly overcast skies.

In Huelva, for example, the forecast estimates rain starting this Thursday 24, with a probability of 60 per cent. Sevilla, will also experience rain on this day, as well as in Cadiz, where 50 per cent rain is expected. In Cadiz, a yellow warning for coastal risks will be in place for Wednesday 23.

In Granada, the rain will make an appearance from Thursday, however, until then, the forecast is lower, with only a 35 per cent probability.

The rest of the provinces, in particular, Cordoba and Jaen, will have more or less abundant rainfall on Friday 25. In the easternmost part of Andalucia, in Almeria and Malaga, rains are also expected for the weekend, with Saturday being a rainy day, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

