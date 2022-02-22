Vegan fine-dining hits Vegas strip

Vegan fine-dining hits the Las Vegas strip.

LAS VEGAS, renowned for its gambling strip, expensive restaurants and luxury hotel-casinos, will soon be adding a vegan fine-dining experience to its many attractions.

Los Angeles-based eatery Crossroads Kitchen will open a new location in Resorts World Las Vegas later this year, becoming the first vegan fine-dining restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

“As we expand our dining portfolio, we continue to seek unique concepts that can appeal to food lovers and culinary novices alike, and Crossroads does just that,” Bart Mahoney, Vice President of Food & Beverage of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Chef Tal and his talented team to offer an approachable yet refined take on plant-based cuisine to our guests and visitors.”

The Las Vegas strip is said to be visited on a daily basis by tens of thousands of pedestrians at any one time. According to a survey in 2019, the daily number of pedestrians on the Strip is approximately 50,000.

Other figures reveal that more than 41 million people visit Las Vegas each year and is described as a “foodie haven” in tourism guides due to the high number of quality restaurants.

The fine-dining restaurant is helmed by founding chef Tal Ronnen, who is a New York Times best-selling author and a former personal chef for Oprah Winfrey, who named him the best vegan chef in America.

In 2013, Ronnen teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to open the flagship location of Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles as a pioneering restaurant that elevated plant-based food into the fine-dining realm, according to Veg News.

