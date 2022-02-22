U.S. Supreme Court ends Trump’s fight over Capitol insurrection records

Today the US Supreme court put an end to former President Donald Trump’s fight to block the release of capitol insurrection records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year’s deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Trump’s appeal follows its January 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records.

Trump challenged the original ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on December 9, which had upheld a lower court ruling. In that ruling it said Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden’s decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee. Trump then appealed to the Supreme Court

Trump has sought to invoke executive privilege to block the select committee from accessing documents, saying that this protects the confidentiality of some internal White House communications. That has however been rejected by the courts.

He and his allies have also waged an ongoing legal battle to have all investigations into him and his time as president, squashed.

The House committee has said it needed the records to understand what role Trump may have played in fomenting the violence that unfolded on January 6, 2021 when his supporters stormed the Capitol. The storming of the capital followed his failed bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory over Trump.

The committee asked the National Archives to produce visitor logs, phone records and written communications between his advisers.

Biden, who took office two weeks after the riot, previously determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege.

The ruling by the Supreme Court is a major blow to Trump’s fight over the Capitol insurrection records as it is to his efforts to stop himself from being implicated.

