Three arrested in Granada for cultivating marijuana in their homes

National Police raid two homes in Granada and arrest three individuals for cultivating marijuana



National Police officers in Granada province have successfully carried out ‘Operacion Bartolome’ against the large-scale cultivation of marijuana in the northern district of the city.

Two raids were conducted on two family residences in the city, both found to be acting as cannabis sativa cultivation centres, resulting in the arrest of three persons. All were of Spanish nationality.

All three were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking, and electricity fraud. One of the women detained had an existing police record. In total, officers seized 587 marijuana plants, 265 grams of dried buds, and €3,000 in cash.

This investigation was launched after neighbours suggested to the police that two homes in the building could be involved in marijuana cultivation. They quickly identified a 31-year-old male, and his 26-year-old female partner, both living in the property with their children. A 36-year-old woman was also identified on the second floor.

Investigators soon confirmed their suspicions, which led to both homes being subjected to entry and search operations. Technicians from electricity provider ENDESA accompanied the police officers. They verified the two illegal connections to the electricity supply.

In the first address, two rooms were discovered totally equipped for the production of marijuana, with the necessary technology and equipment to stimulate its growth and flowering.

One room contained 168 cuttings of marijuana plants, while in the bathroom, officers found 265 grams of dry marijuana buds. A jar containing €3,000 in cash in 50-euro notes, was located in the lounge.

Four rooms of the second house were made up of large-scale marijuana plantations, again equipped with the necessary material to provide light and heat to the plants to flourish. A total of 419 plants was seized. The inhabitant of this house, who apparently lived together with at least one child, was arrested two days after her house was searched.

The three detainees were later released, pending being summoned by the judicial authority, as reported by ideal.es.