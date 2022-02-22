The price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, February 22

The price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, February 22
The price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, February 22.

The price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, February 22 will be 356.3 per cent higher than the same date in 2021

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain on Tuesday, February 22, will drop 1.95 per cent compared to this Monday 21, specifically, to €179.74/MWh.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), this means that the price will be almost four euros less than the €183.32/MWh of this Monday.

By time slots, the maximum electricity price this Tuesday will be between 8pm and 9pm, at €221.7/MWh, while the minimum of €140/MWh, will be recorded between 3pm and 4pm.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in electricity prices since the middle of last year are explained mainly by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

Compared to just one year ago, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market for this Tuesday will be 356.3 per cent higher than the €39.39/MWh of February 22, 2021, that is, four and a half times more expensive, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


