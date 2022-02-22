Spain’s anticyclone holds the weather storms off

The much reported storms that have caused devastation in the British Isles and large parts of northern Europe have not arrived as expected, as Spain’s anticyclone that has been sitting over the peninsula holds them off.

According to Spain’s weather agency AEMET, until such a time as the anticyclone starts to lose power the storms will be held at bay and the much needed rain won’t arrive.

Weak rainfall and some snow has been experienced in the north and in the Pyrenees, with strong winds resulting in waves of up to six metres in the Bay of Biscay. Outside of the wind

Some rain is expected in the Canary Islands and later in the week throughout most of the peninsula a light sprinkling with up to 5 litres per square metre in middle of Spain, and up to 20 litres per square metre in Andalucia. Weather forecasters however say that the prediction could change between now and then due to the presence of the anticyclone.

Certainly the expected rains will bring little drought relief with less than normal snowfalls and minimal rainfall.

Until Thursday temperatures are expected to continuing rising, however from Thursday these should drop again as was the case last week.

So not good news as Spain’s anticyclone holds the storms back and the drought continues.

