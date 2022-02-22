Queen to cancel virtual engagements as she suffers from Covid. The monarch tested positive for Covid on Sunday, February 20.

According to one palace source, multiple cases of Covid have broken out at Windsor Castle. The Queen has been self-isolating at Windsor since she tested positive for Covid at the weekend.

On Tuesday, February 22, the Queen was forced to cancel all her virtual engagements for the day. The Queen is said to be suffering from mild cold-like symptoms.

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that the Queen had tested positive. The Palace revealed that the monarch would carry on light duties while at Windsor Castle. She would also carry out virtual audiences while self-isolating.

On Tuesday morning a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

It is possible that engagements that are set to take place in the next few days could also be cancelled.

According to reports, the Queen is triple jabbed. Her initial vaccination was in January 2021. She received her second shot in March. It is thought that she has received her booster shot too.

