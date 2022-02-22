Police standoff with armed hostage-taker inside Amsterdam Apple store.

An armed man has taken a hostage inside an Apple store in Amsterdam, with police surrounding the premises



According to reports from the Netherlands, armed Dutch police are currently involved in a hostage situation inside an Apple store in Amsterdam. A gunman has reportedly taken at least one person hostage, seen in social media images to be holding them in a headlock, with his weapon pointed at them.

This incident is taking place at the store in the Leidseplein district of the Dutch capital. A spokesperson for Amsterdam Police said. “Due to a report at a shop on Leidseplein, police are now deployed there”.

At around 5.55pm local time, an update said, “There is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many specialist units, to get the situation under control”.

“We are currently reluctant to provide information about the situation in the Apple Store on Leidseplein so as not to disrupt our investigation and efforts there”, they added.

A tweet from Wouter Laumans, a Dutch journalist, read, “The Apple store Leidseplein hostage situation is still ongoing. Police officer on the ribbon talks about “possible explosion hazard”‘, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

This is an ongoing incident and we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

