Place your bets at Akira’s Race Night in Teulada

Linda Hall
AKIRA FUNDRAISER: Enjoy an evening at the races Photo credit: Akira

DON’T miss the Race Night fundraiser for the Akira Animal shelter on March 4.

Place your bets on the eight races start at 7pm on the big screen at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill in Calle Mostoles, Teulad. It will cost €5 to own and name a horse and €25 to sponsor a race .

There will also be a break for the supper that is included in the €10 donation.

This is a closed event so book now by emailing lind[email protected] or ring 634 308 746.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

