Place your bets at Akira’s Race Night in Teulada

DON’T miss the Race Night fundraiser for the Akira Animal shelter on March 4.

Place your bets on the eight races start at 7pm on the big screen at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill in Calle Mostoles, Teulad. It will cost €5 to own and name a horse and €25 to sponsor a race .

There will also be a break for the supper that is included in the €10 donation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is a closed event so book now by emailing lind[email protected] or ring 634 308 746.