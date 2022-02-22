Pele ‘struggling to eat or sleep’ after chemotherapy

Brazilian football legend Pele is ‘struggling to eat or sleep’ after chemotherapy. He is still in hospital and is suffering from a urinary tract infection.

He was admitted to the hospital for a chemotherapy session for his colon tumour. Due to a urinary tract infection though he has had to remain in hospital. 81-year-old Pele was admitted to the hospital on February 13.

He said to be in a stable condition. However, reportedly he is “struggling to eat or sleep”. Last week he received an endoscopy which left him in a weakened state.

ESPN gained access to a medical report that revealed: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pele] was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on the 13th to continue the treatment of the colon tumor, identified in September 2021.

“During his stay, routine exams were performed, which indicated the presence of a urinary infection, a fact which extended the patient’s stay in the hospital.”

The report went on to add: “His clinical conditions are stable, and hospital discharge should take place in the next few days.”

Pele is battling tumours in his lung, liver and intestine. It is hoped that in the next few days he will be able to head home. No date for his hospital discharge has been set yet though.

Back in December last year football fans were worried when Pele suffered from a health scare. Luckily though he was discharged before Christmas and was able to celebrate with his family.

