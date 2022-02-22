MARRATXI was the first town in Mallorca to celebrate this year’s Rua on Saturday February 19 with 15 participating groups representing dance, music and colour.

Having spent so long without the chance to ‘party’ hundreds of local residents and visitors braved the cold and wind to enjoy the festivities.

Although most of the participating groups came from Marratxi, there were some from Lloseta and Palma who couldn’t wait to dress up.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It all started at 4pm as the groups gathered outside the iconic slaughterhouse before setting off an hour later through the streets en route to the town hall led by the municipal band.

Winners were decided by a special jury with prizes awarded in a number of categories based on the originality of the group, their costumes, music and carnival spirit.

Mayor of Marratxí, Miquel Cabot, said he was “very pleased to be able to celebrate the Rua again and to gradually return to normal. This year’s Rua has been a sign that Marratxí is a happy and festive town.”

Thank you for reading ‘Marratxi was the first town in Mallorca to celebrate this year’s Rua’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.