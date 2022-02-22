Man fined 800 euros after denouncing a prostitute for bad service

Local police fined a man 800 euros after he went to report that a prostitute had not completed her services, in what is the fine sanctioning file for the consumption of sexual services on public roads.

When he went to make his complaint the “John” was informed that the local ordinance required that he be fined for soliciting the services of a prostitute.

Albal, the town in Valencia where the incident occurred, has been a pioneer in the fight against prostitution and human trafficking.

Last year the murder of the young Florina, who disappeared in the municipality, provoked a forceful reaction from the town prompting the council to take further action to clean up the area and to try to curb the consumption of this type of sexual services.

Florina was not the first victim, since in 2004 another young woman was found dead with a gunshot to the chest, right in the same place where Florina was last seen alive. On that first occasion the consistory covered the expenses of her burial, and her remains rest in the municipal cemetery.

As a result of all this, the council increased the fines for the whorehouses and including the pimps.

It also increased the maximum penalties from 750 to 800 euros for “Johns”, named prostitutes as victims of exploitation and prohibited advertising that promotes prostitution and sexual exploitation – each carrying a fine of 350 euros.

Albal also approved joining the network of municipalities against trafficking in women and girls and extended the invitation to both the Mancomunitat de l’Horta Sud and the Valencian Government to jointly make visible the fight against pimps, persecute them and “end the whores”.

The town has taken a lead nationally in its “crusade” against prostitution and, is urging the other municipalities in Valencia to join the network of municipalities free of trafficking and prostitution, it also proposed promoting awareness campaigns and greater coordination of the local police to increase control over pimps.

Along these lines, a few months ago 27 local police officers from the municipalities of the region participated in a training session on prostitution and sexual exploitation in the Valencian Community organized by the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (Ivaspe).

There is a lighter side to this story, why would a man who felt he hadn’t got the illegal service he paid for go to the police? It cost him a fine of 800 euros for denouncing the prostitute.

