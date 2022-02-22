Low magnitude earthquake shakes Mallorca residents

Low magnitude earthquake shakes Mallorca residents
Image: Pixabay

Mallorca shaken by a low-intensity earthquake 

According to the Marratxi Police on the Balearic island of Mallorca, an earthquake of low intensity shook parts of the island this afternoon, Tuesday, February 22.

The movement was reportedly felt by some of the residents of Marratxi, Santa Maria, and other towns in the Raiguer region. At around 7.40pm they noticed a strong tremor for a few minutes. There have been no reports of any injuries or material damage.

On March 18, 2021, the island was hit by a much larger quake of a higher intensity, measuring around 5.9 magnitude on the Richter scale. This one had its epicentre located off the Algerian coast, and it struck the Balearic tourist hotspot during the early hours of the morning.

Even though only a slight movement was registered, it was reported as being felt by residents of Palma, s’Arenal, and Manacor at the time. No structural damage to any property was recorded, and the emergency services were not deployed, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

