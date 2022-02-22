Legendary 1960s frontman passes away aged 76.

Legendary 1960s frontman and ‘Whiter Shade Of Pale’ singer passes away aged 76



It has been confirmed today, Tuesday, February 22, that Gary Brooker, the voice on one of the most iconic songs of the 1960s, ‘A Whiter Shade Of Pale‘, passed away last Saturday 19, at the age of 76. The legendary Procol Harum singer had been battling cancer.

A statement was released by his band members, it read, “He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary”.

“He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur (and his surreal inter-song banter made a fascinating contrast with the gravitas of Procol Harum’s performances)”.

It continued, “His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love’, yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era”.

“Nor was it characteristic of his own writing. Over 13 albums, Procol Harum never sought to replicate it, preferring to forge a restlessly progressive path, committed to looking forward, and making each record a ‘unique entertainment”.

“Gary’s voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol’s fifty-year international concert career. Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show (he played several other instruments in the studio)”.

“But for all his other interests and skills – prize-winning angler, pub-owner, lyricist, painter, inventor – he was above all a devoted and loyal husband to Franky, whom he met in 1965 and married in 1968. Our thoughts must be with her, their families and friends at this extremely sad time”, it concluded.

