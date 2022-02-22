Kate Garraway sees ‘heartbreak’ in husband’s eyes after medical treatment trip

Kate Garraway sees ‘heartbreak’ in her husband’s eyes after a ground-breaking medical treatment trip.

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has opened up about the grief and hope felt during Derek’s coronavirus recovery. Derek spent a year in hospital after having been infected with the virus in March 2020. Since returning home Kate has cared for him.

Kate has opened up in her new ITV documentary. Caring for Derek is set to air on Tuesday, February 22.

Speaking to The Sun Kate revealed that Derek had headed off to Mexico to take part in a medical trial.

She stated: “He is just so desperate to get better,

“He will do anything he can to make that happen.

“I think actually there’s a huge amount of hope for him to improve. I think the treatment could be positive. I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I’m aware everybody will go, ‘What is the trial?’

“And I don’t want to start something, offering up false hope to others who might be in a similar position.”

Kate also opened up to The Sun about how lonely she feels at times.

“It’s like there’s both grief and hope in the same moment,” Kate commented.

“There are flashes of the old Derek and then he disappears again, and you’re left just feeling really lonely.”

She went on to add: “Derek dreams about the ‘before’, and every morning it’s just so, so awful seeing him wake up, and the realisation of where he is.

“There’s a kind of heartbreak in his eyes, every single morning. You can just see it.”

