Johnson leads emergency meeting in response to Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads an emergency meeting in response to the Ukraine crisis.

A crisis meeting involving senior officials and ministers will be led by Boris Johnson. The meeting is in response to Vladimir Putin’s latest actions. It is expected that the government will sanction Russian officials. Two regions of Ukraine have been recognised by President Putin as independent states.

The Cobra meeting is expected to be held early on Tuesday morning February 22. Russia is carrying out “peacekeeping” missions in Ukraine.

The UK’s ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward attended an emergency session of the UN Security Council. She has warned that Russia’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

Commenting on the possibility of an invasion she said: “The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most.”

Russia recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states is a breach of international law according to Mr Johnson.

No 10 explained the Cobra meeting will agree a “significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately.”

No 10 added: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this evening to discuss the deteriorating situation in and around Ukraine,

“Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelensky that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days.”

