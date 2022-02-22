Johnson leads emergency meeting in response to Ukraine crisis

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads an emergency meeting in response to the Ukraine crisis. A crisis meeting involving senior officials and ministers will be led by Boris Johnson. The meeting is in response to Vladimir Putin’s latest actions. It is expected that the government will sanction Russian officials. Two regions of Ukraine have been recognised by President Putin as independent states. The Cobra meeting is expected to be held early on Tuesday morning February 22. Russia is carrying out “peacekeeping” missions in Ukraine. The UK’s ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward attended an emergency session of the UN Security Council. She has warned that Russia’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”. Commenting on the possibility of an invasion she said: “The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most.” Russia recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states is a breach of international law according to Mr Johnson. No 10 explained the Cobra meeting will agree a “significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately.” No 10 added: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this evening to discuss the deteriorating situation in and around Ukraine, “Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelensky that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days.” Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Image: Pixabay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads an emergency meeting in response to the Ukraine crisis.

A crisis meeting involving senior officials and ministers will be led by Boris Johnson. The meeting is in response to Vladimir Putin’s latest actions. It is expected that the government will sanction Russian officials. Two regions of Ukraine have been recognised by President Putin as independent states.

The Cobra meeting is expected to be held early on Tuesday morning February 22. Russia is carrying out “peacekeeping” missions in Ukraine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The UK’s ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward attended an emergency session of the UN Security Council. She has warned that Russia’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

Commenting on the possibility of an invasion she said: “The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most.”

Russia recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states is a breach of international law according to Mr Johnson.


No 10 explained the Cobra meeting will agree a “significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately.”

No 10 added: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this evening to discuss the deteriorating situation in and around Ukraine,

“Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelensky that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here