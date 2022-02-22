Janssen vax could be pulled following link to rise in heart issues.

JOHNSON & Johnson‘s Janssen vax could be pulled from use in France following a worrying link to a rise in heart issues after receiving the jab, according to France’s medical authority.

On Monday, February 21, France’s High Authority for Health (HAS) recommended that the Janssen vaccine only be reserved for certain people at risk of severe forms of Covid, pending the conclusions of an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), who are studying a link between the vaccine and heart issues.

According to the HAS, the preliminary results of a study suggest a slight increase in the risk of myocardial infarction in the two weeks following the injection of the Janssen vaccine in adults under 75 years of age.

As a result, the HAS recommends postponing injections with J&J’s Janssen vaccine, except in people at risk of a severe form of the disease, according to French news outlet, l’Independant.

The worrying news sparked conversation online, with some calling it good news and others highlighting other questions.

“What about over 75’s? Surely if it is causing heart issues in under 75’s, it is doing more damage to over 75’s?” one user on Facebook wrote.

Another said: “Good, it should be suspended. I can’t believe these studies weren’t done before.”

“If Janssen is experiencing this, what are the other vaccines doing?” a user on Twitter wrote.

One person exclaimed: “This is alarming!”

In related news, Spain’s Agency for Medicines and Health Products, AEMPS, which up until now has tracked possible side-effects experienced after the Covid-19 jab, said it will NOT be reporting any further cases of myocarditis and pericarditis from the vaccines in Spain.

For more news from the EU, please click on the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.