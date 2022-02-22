Heathrow Airport: Frantic travellers ‘walk along M4 with suitcases’ after tunnel incident.

Holidaymakers at Heathrow airport who were desperate to get their flights ended up walking down the M4, according to witnesses. A key airport tunnel had become blocked on Monday, February 21.

The Oxford Bus Company had taken to Twitter to confirm that a bus had broken down. Heavy delays were caused after the bus broke down in the Heathrow CBS Tunnel.

Heathrow Airport had urged people not to walk down the motorway. One witness stated: “People walking along hard shoulder with suitcases – it’s lethal.”

One couple returning from holiday told MyLondon how they had been stuck for two hours. The couple commented: “We tried to ring the number but that took us 40 minutes to get through. The young lady was as much use as a chocolate fire guard.

“She told us the payment barriers weren’t working. Her advice was to get out the car park but that’s what I was ringing about it.”

The couple added: “It should be automated. Lack of staff, lack of communication. Normally we get the train but we were trying it out. We’ll never take the car again. Nor would we would use Heathrow.

“It cost us £77.”

Speaking to The Express a Heathrow spokesperson stated: “Our colleagues responded to a broken down bus earlier today which caused temporary congestion in the central terminal area tunnel. The vehicle has now been removed and traffic is flowing freely again through the tunnel.”

