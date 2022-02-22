Football star smashes another record, this time on Instagram

A HUGE football star smashes yet another record, but this time on Instagram.

FOOTBALL star Cristiano Ronaldo smashes yet another record, however, this time it’s on social media platform Instagram, where scores big once again. SSSSSIIIIIUUUUU!

Ronaldo, who is no stranger to breaking records on the football pitch, revealed that he had broken through the 400 million follower barrier in a post on the platform, which was liked and commented on by some of his famous fans.

The Manchester United player, who shares pictures of his family life as well as his advertising campaigns and football clips, now has more followers on the platform than Kylie Jenner, footballing rival Lionel Messi and Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson.

Ronaldo said in the post: “Hi guys, 400 million… Wow, what a number!

“Now I can say, SSSSSIIIUUUUUUUUUUUUU!

“Wow, it’s fantastic, what a moment for me,” the 37-year-old said.

Addressing his fans, the Portugal international continued: “Without you, this wouldn’t be possible, so from the bottom of my heart I have to say thank you.”

“I will continue to share my life with you and all the things we do because you deserve it.”

Manchester United reacted to the news by writing: “More to come!”

British boxer Anthony Joshua wrote: “SSSSSIIIUUUUUUUUUUUUU!”

The Portuguese national team responded by adding a picture of a goat (Greatest Of All Time) next to the Portugal flag.

Nigerian rapper Yung6ix said: “Thank you for entertaining and motivating us.”