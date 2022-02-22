LOOK: Football fan’s love for his team runs skin deep

LOOK: A football fan’s love for his team runs skin deep.

Brazilian side Flamengo appear to have the most dedicated fan in football history after Mauricio dos Anjos got their shirt tattooed on his body.

The Brazilian took the term “superfan” to a whole new level back in 2018 when, instead of just buying a shirt like most fans, he spent 90 hours over 32 sessions getting inked with his side’s home kit.

Dos Anjos told Vice: “I always wanted to have a Flamengo tattoo, ever since I became a fan as a child.

“I got a vulture [the team mascot] with the Flamengo shield on my biceps. Last year, I decided to get a tattoo of the jersey, which is something I’d actually been wanting to get for a while.

“But I thought it would be too expensive – between R$10,000 (€2,400) and R$15,000 (€3,600). So I chose to get something smaller, that covered only part of my shoulder and chest. “The tattoo artist asked for R$800 (€198), but as we chatted he told me he’d do the entire jersey at no extra cost, just for the exposure.”