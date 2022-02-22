Fan dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during comedian’s show

Fan dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during a comedian’s show.

TRAGIC NEWS – A fan dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during the middle of a comedian’s show in Argentina. The show on Saturday, February 19 featured famous Argentinian actress Fátima Florez.

The shocking incident happened during the show in Mar del Plata on February 19 when a 38-year-old suffered a heart attack. The woman had apparently got up from her seat to go to the bathroom but when she failed to return, her husband went looking for her.

The man found his wife collapsed on the floor, according to Ambito.

Despite medical assistance arriving quickly to the venue, the woman sadly did not respond to resuscitation efforts and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.30 pm.

Local media reports confirm that the woman suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The incident comes after comedian Heather McDonald collapsed onstage at her own show in Tempe, Arizona on February 5, 2022.

Although her collapse, which left her with a fractured skull, does not appear to be the result of a heart attack, it has been likened to the deaths of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel and Bob Saget by “conspiracy theorists”, who believe that there is a link between the three events.

