EU to scrap pre-departure Covid-19 tests for Brits

It is expected that the EU will in the coming days, scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid-19 test for Brits. The change is expected to come before the Easter break.

The change is expected to be approved by the European Council on Tuesday with the change likely to come into effect from March 1. It is understood that it will apply to all those double or triple jabbed within 270 days of their arrival in the country, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Under the expected rules, children under the age of 18 who have not been fully jabbed, will be required to show a negative pre-departure PCR test while adults who have not been fully-vaccinated within 270 days of their arrival will be treated as unvaccinated.

For countries such as Italy, this will mean five-days of self-isolation, while travel to the Netherlands is not permitted unless there is an exemption to the entry ban.

Unvaccinated travellers will also need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two of their entry to the UK.

Paul Charles, the Chief Executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency said: “A one-size-fits-all policy for those who have been fully jabbed makes absolute sense and would enable European economies to bounce back faster.

“The one way to revive travel across Europe is to have a consistent policy for those coming from the UK, which is such a huge market for the EU.”

It comes amid plans to scrap passenger locator forms in time for Easter, and the end of all remaining domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Subject to parliamentary approval the ‘Living with Covid’ plan would see the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will be removed, despite opposition from the scientific community. As part of that plan free universal testing will be scaled back from April 1 and will instead be focused on the most vulnerable.

The requirement for children to be vaccinated differs in Spain with under 12’s not required to provide any proof of vaccination or a negative test, otherwise the requirements are in line with those enforced by the EU.

If the EU does indeed scrap the pre-departure Covid-19 test for Brits it will provide a welcome boost for Spain and the Islands, removing one of the perceived barriers to travel. for more information visit the Spain Travel site SPTH.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.