Drug trafficking operation sees 40 arrests in Malaga, Murcia, and Almeria

Macro-operation against drug trafficking in Malaga, Murcia and Almeria nets 15 tons of hashish and 40 arrests

An operation was conducted against an international hashish drug trafficking network carried out this Monday, February 21 by the Guardia Civil. As reported in a statement from the force, it has successfully resulted in the arrest of 40 people in the provinces of Almeria, Malaga and Murcia, with the seizure of some 15 tons of drugs.

In this massive action, which involved the searches of eleven properties by court order, 15 vehicles, 12 firearms, 12 boats, jewellery, €70,000 in cash, and abundant documentation have also been seized.

Around 200 officers of the Guardia Civil participated from the very early hours of this morning in the macro-operation against an international network allegedly dedicated to the introduction of large amounts of drugs from the Moroccan coast.

According to a spokesman for the command of OCON-South, the operation has been deployed in the Almeria districts of Las Norias de Daza, in El Ejido, and in the Malaga municipalities of Nerja and Torrox. Simultaneous raids were also carried out in Cartagena, Murcia capital, and La Union.

The 200 officers participating in the macro-operation reportedly belonged to the commands of Almeria, Malaga, and Murcia, acting together with troops from OCON-Sur, Grain, GAR and GRS, as reported by malagahoy.es.

