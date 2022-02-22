Djokovic eases through first round of Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic only needed a negative PCR test to compete in the Dubai Tennis Championships



In the United Arab Emirates, a negative PCR 72 hours before the trip is enough to enter the country without any problems. As a result, Novak Djokovic is there to compete in the Dubai tournament, an ATP 500 that he has won five times, the last in 2020.

After a rousing greeting from the crowd, the Serb’s debut was against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. This same player who took Djokovic to five sets at the last Roland Garros, hardly put up any resistance on the Emirate’s hardcourt.

After everything that had happened to him in Melbourne, the World No1 was back on track, with a resounding 6-3, 6-3 result in his first match of 2022.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Contrary to the usual, the Serbian starts competing in the penultimate week of February. With the season already underway and most of the players shot after more than a month and a half of competition, the Serbian star is fresh.

Djokovic starts his particular tournament with his World No1 title up in the air. Russian Daniil Medvedev, a finalist in Australia against Nadal, is on the way up, and looks about ready to become the new king of the circuit.

For the first time since 2004, when the American Andy Roddick retired, the top of the ranking has always been a matter of the “Big Four”: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray. But the Muscovite can possibly end this monopoly, and occupy the number one spot next Monday.

If Medvedev wins in Acapulco, where he will meet Nadal, he will be world number one, even if Djokovic wins in Dubai. If the Russian does the same or better than the Serbian, he will be on top.

Though Daniil’s time at the top will depend on upcoming events, with the US hardcourt tour in the offing. The Belgrade tennis player has been the best for 360 weeks, although at different times. Consecutively, he has not fallen from the top spot since February 3, 2020.

He may be fresh, but Djokovic has not played since the Davis Cup semifinals in Madrid at the beginning of December, as reported by larazon.es.

Quite the reception for Novak Djokovic in Dubai pic.twitter.com/xvSeTwuMj0 — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) February 21, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.