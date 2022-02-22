Fatal crash on A-7 in Murcia claims life of young boy

A fatal crash on the A-7 in Murcia sadly claims the life of a young boy.

A FATAL crash on the A-7 in Murcia has sadly claimed the life of a young boy, who was one of three triplets, while a local police officer from Alicante was admitted to ICU following the incident on Monday, February 21.

According to the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre in Murcia, the accident occurred at around 9.31 pm when a lorry and a passenger car carrying a family of five collided on the A-7 motorway towards Murcia at kilometre 594 near Librilla.

The collision tragically claimed the life of one of the three 13-year-old triplets travelling in the car with their mother and father.

One of the brothers, together with his mother, was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital, as was the lorry driver.

The father was treated at the scene, while the third brother was unharmed.

On the same day, a 58-year-old man was also transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital in Murcia after the lorry he was driving also overturned on the highway at Librilla, towards Alicante.

A few minutes before, another multiple collision was reported on the A-7 near the Santomera exit. In this incident, a 66-year-old woman was transported to the Morales Meseguer Hospital.

Two men, aged 90 and 83, were also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

