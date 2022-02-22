Breaking: Javid says ‘invasion of Ukraine has begun’ after Putin orders troops into Ukraine.

According to Sajid Javid, Russia’s “invasion of Ukraine has begun.” President Vladimir Putin has already given the order for troops to move in as part of a “peacekeeping” mission.

Javid revealed that the West is “waking up to a very dark day.” Russia has recognised two parts of Ukraine as independent states.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Boris Johnson is set to hold a Cobra meeting today, February 22. Sanctions against Russia will be discussed.

Javid told Sky News: “We are waking up to a very dark day in Europe and it’s clear from what we have already seen and found out today that the Russians, president Putin, has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity.”

“We have seen that he has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports we can already tell that he has sent in tanks and troops.”

He went on to add: “From that you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

An emergency session of the UN Security Council was attended by the UK’s ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward. She warned that Russia’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

Speaking of the possibility of an invasion she said: “The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.