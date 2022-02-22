At least 59 killed in gold mine explosion

At least 59 people were killed in a gold mine explosion. The hospital emergency room was left overflowing with casualties.

The explosion occurred at a gold panning facility in Gbomblora in Burkina Faso, according to the authorities talking to local news agency AIB. The gold panning facility is said to be rudimentary.

Extensive material damage was caused on Monday, February 21. The explosion happened at around midday.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene of the explosion. The injured people were quickly evacuated to the Gaoua Regional Hospital. Along with the deceased, numerous people were injured in the explosion.

It is believed that a detonation of explosives was the cause of the gold panning site explosion. The detonation hit flammable materials that were nearby. This then caused a fire to start.

According to the authorities, the Gaoua hospital centre’s emergency room was left overflowing with injured people. The hospital is located around 15 kilometres away from the site of the explosion.

The high committee of the Poni province has visited the scene of the detonation. Local administrative authorities also visited the accident site.

No further details are known at this time.

