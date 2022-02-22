AQUAMAN and Dune star Jason Momoa is currently in Mallorca filming one of the episodes for his new eight-part HBO Max competition The Climb which sees him with friend and fellow climber Chris Sharma.

When the show was first announced, the actor and thrill seeker Momoa said “It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favourite sport, rock climbing.”

In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilising the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Said to be recovering from his recent break up with actress Lisa Bonet, (former wife of Lenny Kravitz) with whom he has two children, he needs to keep focused when climbing The Devil´s Cave in Manacor’s Porto Cristo.

No date has yet been set for the airing of this innovative new programme but fans of this action man actor can look forward to seeing him in forthcoming films Aquaman 2, Slumberland and Fast and Furious 10.

Thank you for reading ‘Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is currently in Mallorca filming’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.