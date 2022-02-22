American grunge and rock icon dead aged 57

Mark Lanegan: Grunge icon and Queens of the Stone Age rocker dead at the age of 57

Mark Lanegan, the icon singer of 1990s Washington-based psychedelic/rock/grunge hitmakers, The Screaming Trees, has sadly passed away at the age of 57. His death was confirmed by friends today, Tuesday, February 22, on his official Twitter.

“Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time”, adding, “We ask please respect the family privacy”.

Mark rose to fame as singer and songwriter with The Screaming Trees, moving on to perform with Queens of the Stone Age, and The Gutter Twins, among others.

More recently, he had collaborated on The Ultra Vivid Lament, the new album from the Manic Street Preachers. Their connection dated back to when both had been support acts on the 1996 Oasis tour of the US.

His voice was once described as being “as scratchy as a three-day beard yet as supple and pliable as moccasin leather”.

