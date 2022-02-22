64-year-old Granada man arrested for stabbing his neighbour

A man from the Granada municipality of Las Gabias has been arrested for stabbing his neighbour



A 64-year-old man has been arrested in the Granada municipality of Las Gabias, after he stabbed a neighbour, and also assaulted the victim’s partner. Sources have confirmed that the stabbed man’s life is not at risk, and he has recovered from the knife wounds he sustained.

These events took place last Friday, February 18, at around 10pm on Calle Ermita de Las Gabias. The detainee allegedly got into an argument with a woman, whose son ran home to inform his mother’s partner of the problem.

The man subsequently approached his partner’s aggressor in the street to ask him why he had argued with his wife. At this point, the detainee brandished a kitchen knife with which he stabbed the man several times in the shoulder. Witnesses to this event told IDEAL that the female also suffered a slight cut with the knife, and a blow to her face.

Residents of the area notified the 112 emergency service, and within a few minutes patrols from the Guardia Civil, Las Gabias Local Police, and an ambulance arrived at the scene. The detainee fled the scene and barricaded himself in his apartment, located in the same building where the other two victims reside on the same street.

When Guardia Civil officers from the Armilla barracks went to the man’s home, he surrendered without much resistance, and was taken into custody. The weapon used to commit the stabbings was also located and confiscated.

Neighbours in the area commented to IDEAL that this was not the first time that the detainee has had problems with residents of the town of Las Gabias. He has previously been involved in verbal confrontations and physical attacks they said. They added that he is a conflictive person, and has a criminal record.

Meanwhile, the detainee was scheduled to go to court in Santa Fe, the judicial district to which the municipality of Las Gabias belongs, as reported by ideal.es.

